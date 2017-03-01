Rick Kern/WireImage

Can she beat a Butabi brother for the mirrorball trophy, though?

A Member Of Fifth Harmony Is Heading To Dancing With The Stars

Harmonizers, you've got plans on Monday and Tuesday nights starting on March 20: Normani Kordei is officially competing for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

It was announced that the Fifth Harmony singer would be joining the cast for the talent competition's 24th season earlier this week, along with Chris Kattan (of Night at the Roxbury/Saturday Night Live fame), Erika Jayne (from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Glee's Heather Morris, Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan, Charo (ask your parents), and Mr. T (yup).

Kordei was able to give a sneak preview of her moves on Good Morning America on March 1, and gorgeous photos of her sporting ballroom-ready attire were released to celebrate the upcoming premiere.

She's partnered with Valetin Chmerkovskiy, the ballroom pro who came in first last season with Biles's Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez.

Given Chmerkovskiy's DWTS track record and Kordei's experience with that whole Thriving As A Super Successful Pop Star thing, they seem like the duo to beat. But hey, who knows: Maybe Kattan still remembers that whole "What Is Love?" routine and we'll spend half a season tweaking our necks. Anything can happen, and we can't wait.