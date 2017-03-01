Here’s Your First Look At Bella Hadid’s Dior Campaign

Back in May, Bella Hadid announced she had landed her first beauty campaign as the face of Dior Makeup. Almost a year later, the first ad has been released, and it's all about the eyes.

"This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!" Bella wrote about the images, which are promoting Dior's Pump'N'Volume mascara. OK, but the real question is: where can I get that blue eyeliner she's wearing?