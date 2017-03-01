Here’s Your First Look At Bella Hadid’s Dior Campaign
It’s all about the eyes
Back in May, Bella Hadid announced she had landed her first beauty campaign as the face of Dior Makeup. Almost a year later, the first ad has been released, and it's all about the eyes.
"This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!" Bella wrote about the images, which are promoting Dior's Pump'N'Volume mascara. OK, but the real question is: where can I get that blue eyeliner she's wearing?