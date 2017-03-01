Avril Lavigne Gives An Emotional Update On Her Upcoming Album

Jason Merritt/WireImage

Avril Lavigne hasn't released an album since 2013, but 2017 might be her year. She announced last December that a new LP was in the works, and on Wednesday (March 1) she revealed even more details about what's to come. It's about damn time.

"At this point in my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me," she said in a black-and-white Instagram clip, which features her playing piano in a room full of guitars. "I feel like I'm having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I've been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering."

For two years, Lavigne took much-needed time off after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. She sporadically released new music — including a bubblegum-pop collab with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys — but this sixth album will be all her own. It's also her first time recording for BMG.

"Without trying to make an album," she continued, "I've made one."