How Does Tony Deal With Leaving His Daughters To Compete On The Challenge?

Putting it all on the line when you're on The Challenge and being far away from loved ones is difficult -- especially when kiddos are in the picture. Just ask Invasion of the Champions competitor Tony.
The Real World: Skeletons alum -- who is currently up for elimination and will head to the Fortress during the next episode -- was asked during a Facebook live chat how he deals with leaving his family when vying for the MTV gold medal.
"It’s not hard when you have a great support system," the Underdog -- who is dad to one-year-old Harper (aka Baby Tadison) and three-month-old Isla.
And the Battle of the Bloodlines/Rivals 3 alum had nothing but praise for the mothers of his children. "Madison and Alyssa are both great when it comes to the kids, so I have nothing to worry about when I go and do these shows."
Nothing like a group of cheerleaders at home when you're going for the green! To see how Tony fares against a fellow winless competitor, be sure to watch The Challenge this Tuesday at 9/8c.