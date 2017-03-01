Casey Affleck Finally Addresses His Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

'Any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent...'

Casey Affleck took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea on February 26. But his reception, as the Boston Globe points out, wasn't entirely warm.

Jokes about Affleck dodging the eyes of every woman in the room made the rounds on Twitter in real time, as did screen grabs of Brie Larson not applauding his win and B.J. Novak's tweet ribbing on the whole Best Picture fiasco and calling for a check on the Best Actor envelope.

Why the cold shoulders? Affleck spent the majority of awards season embroiled in scandal, as sexual harassment allegations against him, made by production crew members of his 2010 film I'm Still Here, grew hotter in light of his acclaimed Manchester performance. In a new interview with his hometown paper, the Globe — his first post-Oscar win interview — Affleck has offered his first statement on the matter when asked about the allegations.

Affleck reminded the Globe that he and his accusers settled out of court, which means they're all prevented from commenting on the matter. Then, he spoke: "I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else."

"There’s really nothing I can do about it," Affleck continued. "Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."