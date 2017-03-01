Rihanna Schools Us In Wearing Thigh-High Boots To Harvard

Getty Images

Yesterday, Rihanna gave an inspiring speech as she accepted the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at Harvard. But her speech wasn't the only thing that left us in awe. So did her absolutely flawless ability to make thigh-high boots look Harvard-appropriate.

In keeping with her longstanding love of coordinates, the 29-year-old mogul wore a belted tweed dress from Monse's just-released fall/winter 2017 collection with coordinating boots.

I don't know about you, but I'd sign up for a course called Business Casual 101 with Professor Fenty.