Star-Lord Meets His Dad In Kick-Ass New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just dropped a new trailer, and not only does it feature even more Baby Groot (!!!), but it also gives us our first-ever look at Star-Lord's estranged dad, played by Kurt Russell.

But first, let's talk about Baby Groot. How is it that one tiny CGI tree-alien can make me feel so many emotions at once?! The way Gamora stops mid-battle to say hi to little Baby Groot is just too much for my fragile heart. Also, who forgot to strap Li'l Groot into his seat before taking off on The Milano? Because I would like to have a word with that negligent Guardian.

Anyway, this trailer is sure to please fans of Baby Groot, father-son drama, and Fleetwood Mac. Not to mention that "I'm your dad, Peter" is giving us serious Empire Strikes Back vibes, which was probably the point.

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5.