Beyoncé’s Coachella Slot Now Belongs To Another Big Pop Star

Getty Images

Hint: Bey may have called in the favor on her 'telephone'...

Beyoncé fans, don’t rush to return your Coachella ticket just yet... because a Bey-approved performer is now taking her place.

Lady Gaga — who famously collaborated with Bey on “Telephone” — will headline both weekends of the Indio, California-based festival, according to Billboard. The news comes less than a week after Beyoncé postponed her performance after her doctors forbid her from simultaneously dancing, singing, and slaying while pregnant with two babies. Totally fair.

Billboard’s sources say festival organizers are “finalizing plans” to bring Gaga’s “huge stage production” to Coachella. They were reportedly keen to replace Bey with a fellow female performer, and with Gaga stepping in, she'll be the first woman to headline since Björk in 2007. The Joanne singer will join fellow headliners Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar at the two-weekend desert fest, which runs April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Lady Gaga is fresh off a stunning performance at the Super Bowl and a fiery duet with Metallica at the Grammys. She also recently announced her massive Joanne World Tour, which kicks off on August 1. This is shaping up to be quite the year for Gaga.

In celebration of this awesome news, let's take it back to 2009 and revisit this jam, shall we?