Ed Sheeran Raps About Fame, Drugs, And Fried Food On New Song ‘Eraser’

On Ed Sheeran’s brutally honest new song, he delves into that age-old adage “fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be” by airing out his regrets. Like, all of them. Every single one. For the whole world to hear.

The British singer-songwriter debuted “Eraser” by way of a live performance for SBTV, the channel that helped kick-start his career in 2010 by premiering his song “You Need Me (I Don’t Need You)." A lot’s happened in the seven years since, and Sheeran reflects on it all with the guitar-driven, rap-infused “Eraser.”

The introspective number includes Sheeran’s musings on fame (“I wish my private life would’ve never gone public”), drugs (“I wish that I’d never took that first line”), relationships (“I wish I’d never broken her heart”), and more. Don’t worry, though — it’s not all doom and gloom. Sheeran’s charm and sense of humor is still very much in tact, especially when he endearingly raps, “The industry told me to look like them/ But I find my happiness in fried food for my dinner.” Hell yeah, Ed. Never change.

“Eraser” is the lead-off track on Sheeran’s new album Divide, which arrives this Friday (March 3).