Go Behind The Scenes Of That Danny Phantom And Fairly OddParents Crossover

Nickelodeon

Last week, our childhood nostalgia reached a peak when The Fairly OddParents characters finally met the Danny Phantom crew, plus characters from two of Butch Hartman's other shows: T.U.F.F. Puppy and Bunsen is a Beast. After 10 years, it was sheer magic to see new Danny Phantom animation, and to hear the OG voice cast return. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

On Tuesday (February 28), Nick Animation released a YouTube video that goes behind the scenes of bringing “The Fairly Odd Phantom” to life. The vid shows the voice artists in action, including iCarly's Jerry Trainor — who voices Dudley on T.U.F.F. Puppy — and David Kaufman, a.k.a. Danny Phantom himself. Fun fact: Daran Norris, who voices Cosmo, also voices Timmy Turner's dad and Jorgen Von Strangle, while Susanne Blakeslee voices both Wanda and Timmy Turner's mom. This means Timmy's parents are also his fairy godparents. Mind. Blown.