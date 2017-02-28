Moana's Teen Star Is Headed To TV After That Stunning Oscars Performance

Getty Images

How far will she go, exactly?

Just days after Auli'i Cravalho made a striking debut at this year's Oscars, the 16-year-old has already landed her anticipated next onscreen role. Cravalho, who voiced Moana's titular Polynesian princess, has boarded Jason Katims's NBC pilot Drama High, EW reports.

From the brilliant mind that gave us Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, Drama High will go inside the high school drama department in a blue-collar town. It's based on a book of the same name from Michael Sokolove, which follows the incredible true story of how a drama teacher and his young thespians completely revitalized a struggling town. Per Deadline, Cravalho will play a student named Lilette who has "big dreams, and joining the drama department is one of them."

Katims will write and executive-produce the project with Hamilton producer duo Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller. Cravalho is no stranger to Hamilton; the Hawaiian teen previously worked with Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda on the Oscar-nominated song "How Far I'll Go" for Moana.

The song increasingly seems incredibly fitting for Cravalho, a girl from the small town of Kohala, Hawaii. The effervescent and exuberant teen has a long Hollywood career ahead of her.