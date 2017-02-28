The Search Is On: Nick Cannon Wants To Find The Next Wild 'N Out Star

A special group has put forth comedic greatness on the legendary Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out stage. And as the series enters its brand-new season (THIS Thursday), the one and only bossman will find the next star to participate in Wildstyle and Plead The Fifth. Get ready to howl!

Here's the lowdown: Beginning on Thursday at 9/8c, the search for the next Wild ‘N Out star will commence during a new series of live hosted specials called Wild 'N Out Live in Times Square. For six weeks, viewers will participate in a competition, entitled “So You Wanna Wild Out,” to help Nick.

There's more: The first-time event will pit the best young and up-and-coming comedians against each other until only one remains. The victor, decided by Nick and social media input, will be awarded a spot as a cast member on an episode of Wild 'N Out. Pretty high stakes.

In addition, every Thursday for two weeks, MTV will air two new episodes and then a single episode premiere each week. In between each new episode, Nick and a rotation of the Wild ‘N Out gang will be live in-studio to celebrate the new season. The group will be bringing celebrity guests, talking to fans in-studio and on social media, showing never-before-seen footage and giving away prizes and rewards to viewers making enough noise online.

Stay with MTV News for any and all Wild 'N Out updates, join in on the action using #WildNOut and don't miss the premiere this Thursday at 9/8c only on MTV. And for an added bonus, check out a sneak peek below from the special one-hour block!