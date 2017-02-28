Comedy Central Is Bringing Your Favorite TV Shows To Life At New 'Colossal Clusterfest' Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Summer is festival season: that special time when you wait in a sweat-drenched crowd for hours to see the bands you love, sample the festival cuisine, and maybe check out the small comedy tents (if they're not too packed with people). Comedy Central and Superfly, the company that launched the Bonnaroo and Outside Lands festivals, know this, so they've teamed up to create an entirely new festival experience called Colossal Clusterfest — headlined by Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, and Bill Burr — scheduled for June 2-4, 2017 in San Francisco.

The fest, which Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said will "celebrate comedy in all its various forms," is slated to include stand-up, sketch performances, and live podcast recording all on site. Performers span both the world of comedy and the world of music (in keeping with the festival spirit, of course), including Sarah Silverman, Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, Tig Notaro, Pete Davidson, Fred Armisen, Natasha Leggero, Tegan and Sara, Chromeo, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Bob Odenkirk, Vince Staples, Chris Hardwick, Reggie Watts, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Princess — the Prince tribute band featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum — and tons more.

"Comedy has been core to our programming at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands for over a decade," said Jonathan Mayers, the Superfly's co-founder, "and we're thrilled to be creating an experience that shines the spotlight on comedy while still acknowledging our music festival roots."

One of the most fan-centric aspects of the fest is the inclusion of iconic comedy attractions from beloved shows South Park, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Seinfeld. Basically, you'll be able to belly up at the Chili con Carnival, grab a pint at Paddy's Pub, and enjoy a cup of coffee at Monk's Cafe, thus fulfilling every pop-culture culinary dream you've ever had. (There will also an entire fleet of San Francisco's top chefs and food minds, as well festival necessities craft beer and wine.) Find the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET exclusively at www.clusterfest.com. Prepare a victory dance for when you snag them — maybe something like this?