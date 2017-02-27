Brie Larson Made Emma Stone Cry At The Oscars, But In A Good Way

Getty Images

Emma Stone kept her composure as she won her first Oscar last night, but the waterworks started flowing as soon as she spotted her pal Brie Larson.

Larson — who won the Best Actress prize last year for her moving performance in Room — shared a sweet pic of her hugging Stone backstage after Stone took home the same award for La La Land. “You know what’s better than winning? Watching your friends win,” she wrote.

In a video of the emotional moment shared by The Academy’s Instagram, Stone breaks into tears, saying, “Oh, now I start to cry” as she and Larson hug. “Wanna go?” Larson eventually asks, and they head off together, presumably to compare Oscars and continue being the embodiment of friendship goals.

Here's hoping this supportive, picture-perfect friendship extends way past awards season.