Christy Carlson Romano’s New Baby Is A Blue-Eyed Wonder

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Christmas Eve 2016 was extra special for Christy Carlson Romano and husband Brendan Rooney, because they welcomed their first child. Baby Isabella Victoria, a total cutie, made her internet debut with a People exclusive on Friday (February 24).

Since then, Romano has shared a few sweet pics of her baby girl on Instagram, and we are seriously mesmerized by Isabella's bright blue eyes. Just look at that face! "Good Morning! Here's a little smile from my ray of sunshine!" the former Disney Channel star captioned Sunday. My cold heart is now warmed.

Besides posting an intimate pic of the beautiful family, Romano also revealed another snapshot of her child napping like a (future Disney) princess. "Welcome to the world my little princess," she wrote. "You are going to do great things and I am already so proud to be your mom! I love you."