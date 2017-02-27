Ryan Gosling Was The Internet Bae Of The Oscars, Of Course

Ryan Gosling may not have taken home the Oscar for Best Actor, but the La La Land star still had a lovely night at the 2017 Academy Awards. With his sister, Mandi, as his date, Gosling owned the red carpet and had several sweet moments during the (basically) 17-hour award show. And of course, his priceless reaction face — memeable as always — definitely didn't go unnoticed.

When he showed up on the red carpet and everyone died, pretty much Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And people wondered why his wax figure couldn't have looked like this instead George Pimentel/FilmMagic

His tux did raise eyebrows, though, because of its ruffled squiggly lines

And he once again became a meme in front of our very eyes "Whispering Ryan Gosling" became a thing after a bus full of lucky tourists crashed the Oscars and got to meet the stars. Gary from Chicago's fiancée quickly became the envy of everyone in the world.

Then, it was time to read a mean tweet in front of millions