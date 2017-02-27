Max Joseph Trades Catfish For Carnival

Max Joseph's better half hails from Brazil -- wife Priscila, not his MTV partner-in-crime Nev Schulman (to clarify!). And to celebrate her heritage, the married couple participated in a well-known festival in her home country. From Catfish to Carnival!

"Our Oscars outfits. #Carnaval," the silver fox -- who will be facing off with a brand-new crop of digital scoundrels beginning this Wednesday -- captioned the image above, which finds the lovebirds donning traditional and elaborate garb at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí. Max, please bring this costume back to the homeland and wear it on the digital-themed series. Please.

In addition, the filmmaker offered a closeup look at the spectacular performances. Certainly more vibrant than those coffee shops in the middle of nowhere where extensive digital digging occurs to aide love hopefuls...

Be sure to watch Max and Nev when Catfish returns on Wednesday at 8/7c -- and in the meantime, check out a sneak peek from the premiere installment below.