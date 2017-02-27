Frazer Harrison/Getty

He won their hearts (and yours)

9 Celebs Who Fangirled Over Lion ’s Sunny Pawar Just Like You

For such a tiny human, Lion's Sunny Pawar sure has a lot of fans. The 8-year-old looked oh-so-dapper in his mini tuxedo Sunday (February 26) at the Oscars, where the film was nominated for Best Picture. It didn't win, but Pawar stole the hearts of both the celebs there and everyone watching at home.

Why? Well, the adorable encounters with all these celebs from Sunday night (and from previous star-studded events) speak for themselves.