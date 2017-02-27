9 Celebs Who Fangirled Over Lion’s Sunny Pawar Just Like You

For such a tiny human, Lion's Sunny Pawar sure has a lot of fans. The 8-year-old looked oh-so-dapper in his mini tuxedo Sunday (February 26) at the Oscars, where the film was nominated for Best Picture. It didn't win, but Pawar stole the hearts of both the celebs there and everyone watching at home.
Why? Well, the adorable encounters with all these celebs from Sunday night (and from previous star-studded events) speak for themselves.
-
Jimmy Kimmel
The evening's host may or not have seen Lion, but he figured hoisting Sunny up like The Lion King's Simba was close enough.
-
Andrew GarfieldChristopher Polk/Getty
"I love you thiiiis much, Sunny!" Andrew said, probably.
-
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
The Rock doesn't like kids, but he'll make an exception for Sunny.
-
Viola DavisMichael Tran/FilmMagic
Someone get Viola a tissue, please.
-
Dev PatelD Dipasupil/Getty
Warning: If you stare at co-stars Dev and Sunny for too long, your ovaries will explode.
-
Nicole KidmanJerod Harris/WireImage
Find someone who looks at you the way Nicole looks at Sunny.
-
Bill Clinton
Even Clinton gave Lion a presidential seal of approval.
-
Lonnie ChavisDavid Livingston/Getty
Sunny and Chavis from This Is Us likely bonded over playing the younger versions of their characters.
-
Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp and Finn WolfhardFrazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty
Hollywood clearly has room for more than one talented kid. Perhaps Jacob Tremblay could join them next time?