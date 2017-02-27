Demi Lovato’s Oscars After-Party Outfit Channels A Classic Miley Cyrus Dress

Jon Furniss/WireImage

After the confusing insanity of the 2017 Oscars ended on Sunday night (February 26), celebs were able to cut loose and party it up at Vanity Fair's annual after-party. In attendance was Demi Lovato, who stunned in a periwinkle Monique Lhuillier dress and called the night "awesome" on Instagram. (That's probably because, at one point, she got caught in a Jonas Brothers sandwich with besties Joe and Nick.)

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

While the internet admired Lovato's outfit, one fan had an interesting case of déjà vu, pointing out the similarity between Lovato's dress and the one Miley Cyrus wore in her 2010 movie The Last Song — yes, the one that first paired her with Liam Hemsworth.

Coincidence? You decide.