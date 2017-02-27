Ariana Grande And Future Inspire Lots Of Humping In Their Horny ‘Everyday’ Video

Republic / YouTube

Ariana Grande's song "Everyday" with Future is about liking sex with someone so much that you want to do it, well, every day. In her new video for the Dangerous Woman track, she illustrates the concept to the extreme.

The riotously horny new clip depicts several couples so overwhelmed by their lust for each other that they just have to start doing it in truly inappropriate places. Like on the hood of someone else's car while he's driving it, or on the copy machine at the office.

Ariana and Future casually oversee the out-of-place boning throughout the video. Unlike the other spectators, they're not bothered by all the sudden humping. It's almost like they were expecting it — or willing it — to happen with their ambient sexy vibes.