Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Inside Carly And Nova's Relationship

Catelynn Lowell has made sure to keep certain aspects of her relationship with her little girl Carly private, as evidenced throughout the last installment of Teen Mom OG. But the Michigan native sweetly shared a beautiful interaction between the seven-year-old and Nova -- and a special token that the toddler received from Brandon and Teresa's daughter.

"Nova and I got to talk to Carly yesterday!" the 25-year-old (who will continue to tell her unique journey during a brand-new season beginning on April 17) gushed on Instagram, along with the image above. "It was so cool! She kept telling Nova "love you and miss you!! Did you like my card?" The message, she added, was sent by Carly for Valentine's Day.

"It really made my year I know that!" Cate added. #adoption #birthsisters #arerealsisters I might be far away but I'm with you everyday! P.S. this will be put in a frame and hung in Novas room!!"

After Cate opened up about the exchange between the little ladies, she got candid about the experience.

And she made sure to offer an adorable look at her #countrygirl (with some feathery friends).

