No One Was Happier About Emma Stone’s Oscar Win Than Adele

Adele watched the Oscars from the other side of the world Sunday night (February 26), and she was especially excited to see her pal Emma Stone take home a statue for Best Actress.
The singer — who has an Oscar of her own for her Best Original Song "Skyfall" — posted a photo of herself giving a big thumbs up to the actress, welcoming her into the not-so-secret society of Academy Award winners.
She also gave a shout-out to Best Picture winner Moonlight, which triumphed over La La Land in overtime after a mysterious envelope mix-up.