The Oscars’ Best Picture Disaster Destroyed The Internet

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you were falling asleep during the Oscars like Chrissy Teigen, the show's ultimately dramatic, M. Night Shyamalan–esque twist ending definitely jolted you awake.

Apparently given the wrong envelope, Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land had won Best Picture, when in reality, the award belonged to Moonlight. After this, the internet was predictably in complete and total disarray, joking how this was Miss Universe 2015 all over again.

As with any newsworthy event, Twitter expressed its feelings the best way it knew how: by cracking jokes and creating memes and puns galore.