Ben Affleck Gets All Weepy Over Brother Casey's Oscar Win

In what was probably the most heated race of the night, Casey Affleck took home the Academy Award for Best Actor at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night (February 26), besting Academy favorite Denzel Washington.

While Affleck's win for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan's deeply affecting Manchester By the Sea may not have gone over well with all viewers — Affleck's awards season has been marred by sexual assault controversy — it did mean the world to one person in particular: his older brother Ben. The elder Affleck looked on, tearfully, as his little brother accepted the Oscar, and Casey responded with his own brotherly sentiment.

"Ben, I love you," Casey said. "You ain't heavy." (That last part was in reference to an earlier joke made by host Jimmy Kimmel.)