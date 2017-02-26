Sorry, Haters: Suicide Squad Just Won An Oscar

Warner Bros.

Holy smokes, Puddin' — Suicide Squad just won a fucking Oscar. I repeat: Suicide Squad, a film that was maligned by critics and (some) fans, and, hey, even director David Ayer, alike, just won an Oscar. What a time to be alive.

On Sunday night (February 26), Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson took home the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling on behalf of Suicide Squad, a film that currently has a 26 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, let me get this right, Academy: Suicide Squad can win an Oscar for dyeing the tips of Margot Robbie's hair pink and blue (tbh, Harley Quinn looked great), but Deadpool can't even get nominated for being one of the most successful superhero films of 2016? Whatever. What do I know? I don't have an Oscar. But you know what does? Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad now has more Oscars than Amy Adams. Suicide Squad now has more Oscars than Carol. Suicide Squad and Leonardo DiCaprio now have the same number of Oscars. Suicide Squad now has as many Oscars as Citizen Kane! Let that sink in.

Sorry, haters.