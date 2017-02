Janelle Monáe's Oscar gown is as unique as she is, but if you found yourself thinking it looked familiar to a past Oscars look, your instincts were correct!

Monáe's sheer embroidered gown is by Elie Saab, the designer behind Halle Berry's iconic 2002 Oscars dress.

Berry may have worn her dress 15 years ago, but a sheer bodice covered in bedazzled flowers is definitely timeless.