He’s still Lin-Manuel from the block

Lin-Manuel Miranda Got His Oscars Tux At The Same Place As His Prom Tux

The 89th Academy Awards red carpet is full of designer looks. Lin-Manuel Miranda, however, went for something a bit more humble.

Miranda — who could be the youngest person to ever EGOT if he wins tonight for Moana — told Ryan Seacrest he's wearing a suit purchased from the same shop where he bought his high school prom tux.

It certainly seems to be true. He mentioned wearing a suit from the Yonkers shop, San Marko Formals & Fine Menswear, back in June.

Miranda also accessorized with a ribbon to show support for the ACLU.