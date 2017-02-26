Ned And Cookie From Ned’s Declassified Reunited 10 Years After The Series Ended

Nickelodeon

Two of James K. Polk's finest students reunited 10 years after that glorious field trip series finale. Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide stars Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) and Daniel Curtis Lee (Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook) met up Friday (February 24), blowing the hair off our coconut heads. "Guess who's back?" Werkheiser teased on Instagram, posting an adorable selfie of the longtime pals.

Ned and Cookie back together again? Yes, please! The BFFs provided countless tips and tricks for kids dealing with the ~horrors~ of middle school, such as "bullies, insane teachers, and gross school lunches." TBH, I can't remember the last time I saw these two together — even Rob Pinkston (Coconut Head) was shocked to see his former co-star, jokingly commenting, "Omg he's aliiiiiive," presumably referring to Lee, who's kept a lower profile than Werkheiser post–Ned's Declassified.

Lee, who's now a rapper, also posted a selfie of the duo, and he teased some exciting news. "Always great brainstorming with the Fam @devonwerkharder A1since Day1 💯🚀," he captioned, listing the Insta's location as "CBS Television City." Um, WHAT?! Are Werkheiser and Lee working on something new together? Don't toy with our emotions, guys. We need Ned and Cookie 2.0 — and we need it now.