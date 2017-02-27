Frazer Harrison/Getty

11 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Survived The Oscars Together

It was quite the night at the Oscars Sunday (February 26), when Hollywood's finest both cheered and gasped their way through an unconventional awards show. But before we were shocked with the drama of Best Picture, the red carpet offered a much kinder, gentler start.

Nominees posed pretty with their dates, then held onto their arms — or fell asleep on them, in Chrissy Teigen's case — for emotional support as the show unfolded.

  1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    So does John look like Arthur here or nah?

  2. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
    Well, that's one way to photobomb a red carpet pic.

  3. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
    Clearly they don't have any reservations about PDA.

  4. Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
    If The Rock was kissing you like that, you'd probably smile that big too.

  5. Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald
    Do you think he ever accidentally stepped on her gown's train?

  6. David and Jessica Oyelowo
    A white gown with a white tux — how perfectly coordinated. It's just like prom, except way more expensive and millions of people are watching!

  7. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
    That is a sunflower in dress form.

  8. Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
    Christian Grey can rock a beard, turns out.

  9. Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
    You can't go wrong with a red dress on a red carpet.

  10. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
    Somewhere in the distance, Jimmy Kimmel is plotting his takedown of Damon.

  11. Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber
    Their facial expressions probably remained just as perplexed by the end of the night.