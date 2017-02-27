11 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Survived The Oscars Together

It was quite the night at the Oscars Sunday (February 26), when Hollywood's finest both cheered and gasped their way through an unconventional awards show. But before we were shocked with the drama of Best Picture, the red carpet offered a much kinder, gentler start.
Nominees posed pretty with their dates, then held onto their arms — or fell asleep on them, in Chrissy Teigen's case — for emotional support as the show unfolded.
-
Chrissy Teigen and John LegendSteve Granitz/WireImage
So does John look like Arthur here or nah?
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica BielJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Well, that's one way to photobomb a red carpet pic.
-
Nicole Kidman and Keith UrbanANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty
Clearly they don't have any reservations about PDA.
-
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren HashianSteve Granitz/WireImage
If The Rock was kissing you like that, you'd probably smile that big too.
-
Brie Larson and Alex GreenwaldJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Do you think he ever accidentally stepped on her gown's train?
-
David and Jessica OyelowoFrazer Harrison/Getty
A white gown with a white tux — how perfectly coordinated. It's just like prom, except way more expensive and millions of people are watching!
-
Leslie Mann and Judd ApatowJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
That is a sunflower in dress form.
-
Jamie Dornan and Amelia WarnerFrazer Harrison/Getty
Christian Grey can rock a beard, turns out.
-
Seth Rogen and Lauren MillerFrazer Harrison/Getty
You can't go wrong with a red dress on a red carpet.
-
Matt Damon and Luciana BarrosoSteve Granitz/WireImage
Somewhere in the distance, Jimmy Kimmel is plotting his takedown of Damon.
-
Vince Vaughn and Kyla WeberFrazer Harrison/Getty
Their facial expressions probably remained just as perplexed by the end of the night.