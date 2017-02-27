Frazer Harrison/Getty

11 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Survived The Oscars Together

It was quite the night at the Oscars Sunday (February 26), when Hollywood's finest both cheered and gasped their way through an unconventional awards show. But before we were shocked with the drama of Best Picture, the red carpet offered a much kinder, gentler start.

Nominees posed pretty with their dates, then held onto their arms — or fell asleep on them, in Chrissy Teigen's case — for emotional support as the show unfolded.