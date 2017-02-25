The CW

The Riverdale Cast Show Their Devotion To Archie Even When They're Off-Set

The cast that plays together, stays together — or at least that's what appears to be what's up with the Riverdale gang when they're off the clock.

Madchen Amick — who plays Alice Cooper (not that Alice Cooper), Betty's mom, on the hit CW series — shared a cute snapshot from a night out with some of her Riverdale buds, including Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Nathalie Boltt, and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The occasion: They were off to a gallery to check out a show that was wall-to-wall stocked with Archie art.

No word as to whether or not Lili walked away with a two-dimensional rendering of her Riverdale character or if Cole picked up some Jughead memorabilia from the show, but still. Cuuuuuute.