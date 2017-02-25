Kendall Jenner Is Basically A Sci-Fi Super Hero On The Versace Catwalk

Venturelli/WireImage

Kim Kardashian couldn't make it to see Kendall Jenner walk in Versace at Milan Fashion Week, so she flipped open her laptop and tuned in for the show with her momager.

Honestly, it's almost better that Kim and Kris Jenner caught Kendall on the small screen, as she looked like she was about to leap off the runway and into the next futuristic action flick or space epic in your Netflix queue.

The outfit is one thing, with its shades straight out of The Matrix, gloves impervious to the elements, and outerwear that could shield Kendall from intense intergalactic winds and supreme sub-zero temps if need be. But then Kendall had to go and share this clip that perfectly frames the clothes in a neon-lit, sparse setting straight off a movie set, thus cementing her super hero status — for this fashion show, anyway.

She may not be great at trying on Rihanna's looks, but she may be onto something with this high-fashion sci-fi vibe. (Plus, it's too bad she didn't make an appearance in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" vid — she would've fit in with the looks of that lethal squad perfectly.)