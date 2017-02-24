Young Thug Gets Real About His Demons In New ‘Safe’ Video

YouTube

Young Thug gets deep on his new song “Safe,” which finds him dropping emotional bars about security, loyalty, demons (“I was tryna get the devil out of my charms”), and skeptics (“They told me that I was gon’ end up like MC Hammer”).

The accompanying video features Thugger walking and dancing down a white, bright hallway as he repeats the song’s central line: “I spend more money on security than I make just to be safe.” It’s a surprisingly understated vid, but after the debacle that was his “Wyclef Jean” video (you now, the one he never showed up for), a back-to-basics approach was probably the, uh, safest way to go.

“Safe” marks Young Thug’s first new release since his stellar 2016 mixtape Jeffery. In the video’s description, he wrote, “I Will Never Quit,” which hopefully means even more new music is on the way.