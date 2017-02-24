Lauren Conrad's Future Offspring Already Shares A Connection With Jason Wahler's Baby On Board

Steven Lippman

New Year's 2006 was a memorable one for Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler (oh, that Hills episode) -- and New Year's Day 2017 was equally and similarly memorable for the MTV exes. Hint: It has to do with the Laguna Beach former sweethearts' respective bundles of joy.

"This is so funny -- so we found out the morning of New Year's Day [that I was pregnant],” Jason's wife Ashley revealed to Us Weekly. “Then I saw that Lauren was pregnant that same day, that she came out saying she was pregnant, and I was laughing, because I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s so funny that it just happened all at the same time.’”

But this isn't the only time the duos have experienced milestone events simultaneously: Lauren and then-boyfriend William Tell got engaged the same weekend Jason and Ashley said "I do." Oh, these two.

And because of the New Year's connection, relive their unforgettable evening in the Season 1 Hills clip below.