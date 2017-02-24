Meghan Trainor Is Back To Her Sassy Ways On ‘I’m A Lady’

Getty Images

After ending her 2016 on vocal rest, Meghan Trainor has bounced back with another single that’s every bit as sassy as you’d expect.

“I’m a Lady” is a girl power bop that boasts the retro flavor of Trainor’s Title phase, but all the attitude and spunk of her Thank You era. “I talk with a mouthful, but I couldn’t be sweeter,” she sings. “Yep I'm a cutie in my own way, I won't play follow the leader.” There’s a lot of positivity packed into two minutes and 46 seconds, so brighten up your day by taking a listen below, and look out for the music video (which she’s been teasing like crazy) when it drops next Friday (March 3).

On Instagram, Trainor gave her mom, Kelli, a shout out for helping her write the tune, saying, “thank you to my mama for helping me write this sassy/powerful song @kelliatrainor she won't admit it but she was by my side supporting me while I wrote it.”

“I’m a Lady” was recorded for the Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack. Trainer voices the character SmurfMelody in the animated flick, which hits theaters on April 7.