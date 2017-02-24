Getty Images

Rihanna And Future Stir Up Romantic Vibes On Their New Song ‘Selfish’

Future's new album, Hndrxx, came out Friday (February 24), and as promised, it features a duet with Rihanna.

Rih takes lead vocals on "Selfish," which opts for a slow, melancholy vibe — it doesn't even get a beat until about a minute in. When Future chimes in behind her, he's in a more vulnerable mood than we usually hear him in, even though he's still cloaked in a curtain of his signature Auto-Tune.

Together, the two artists arc into a delicate and lovely chorus. Leave it to Rihanna to draw out Future's softer side.