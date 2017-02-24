Getty Images

Rihanna And Future Stir Up Romantic Vibes On Their New Song ‘Selfish’

Leave it to Rih to bring out Future’s soft side

Future's new album, Hndrxx, came out Friday (February 24), and as promised, it features a duet with Rihanna.

Rih takes lead vocals on "Selfish," which opts for a slow, melancholy vibe — it doesn't even get a beat until about a minute in. When Future chimes in behind her, he's in a more vulnerable mood than we usually hear him in, even though he's still cloaked in a curtain of his signature Auto-Tune.

Together, the two artists arc into a delicate and lovely chorus. Leave it to Rihanna to draw out Future's softer side.