Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Loves 'Shape Of You' So Much He Released Two New Versions

Ed Sheeran is so excited about his No. 1 single "Shape of You," he's gone ahead and released two new versions of it.

On Friday (February 24), Sheeran let loose a new remix by Major Lazer and one with Stormzy. The Stormzy remix keeps close to the original but adds in an extra verse from the UK rapper, who's good buds with Sheeran and counts Adele as one of his fans.

The Major Lazer remix, however, puts a totally new spin on the song. Nyla and Kranium join Sheeran as guest artists over the frenzied beats, adding a new, vivid dimensionality to the track. If the original "Shape of You" is what the bar sounds like after half a beer, this version is how the club feels after a few beers and a few heavier substances.

Party on, Ed.