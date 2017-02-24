Hugh Jackman Can't Keep It Together When Patrick Stewart Talks About Circumcision

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman needed Wolverine's strength to make it through Patrick Stewart's hysterical circumcision tale. While guest-starring on The Graham Norton Show recently, the Logan stars turned into a couple of kids at a slumber party who can't stop giggling.

When prompted, Stewart shared the story of his private argument with his wife about his, um, privates. After his wife bluntly told him, "You're not circumcised," Stewart was in total disbelief. "That's ridiculous! I should know if I'm circumcised," he argued. Getting a medical professional's opinion, Stewart asked the doctor for confirmation. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Meanwhile, Jackman lost his mind, turning bright red and doing that thing when you laugh so hard you can't breathe. Considering how brutal and dark Logan looks like it'll be, it's a nice change of pace to see the stars chortling like BFFs always do. Check out the LOL-inducing video above.