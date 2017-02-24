Nicki Minaj Just Dissed Your Sixth Grade Cell Phone On Gucci Mane's New Song

Getty Images / MTV News

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj are back together at last on the simmering new single "Make Love."

The syrupy track is Gucci and Nicki's first collaboration since "Haterade" in 2010. That's 7 (!) years ago, which is almost a decade, which is way too long for two rappers with this much chemistry to be apart.

"Make Love" naturally features some playful barbs from Nicki. In addition to boasting about her record sales, she also slips in the unforgettable dis, "I'm the iPhone, you the Nokia."

Look, say what you will about the staple of early 2000s gadget culture, but I bet a Nokia could survive even the hottest fire Nicki can spit.