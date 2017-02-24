Noah Cyrus Is Higher Than Life In New Marshmello Song

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Four months after dropping her debut single "Make Me (Cry)," Noah Cyrus is giving fans another taste of her original sound. This time, she teamed up with EDM producers Marshmello and Ookay for "Chasing Colors," a song about getting high on life — or something else. The chorus is literally "I'm living high, high, high," so you can be the judge.

The song comes just one week after Marshmello released his insane remix of "Make Me (Cry)." It looks like NC-17, Cyrus's upcoming first album, is shaping up to be quite the trippy soundtrack for your next party.

That doesn't mean Cyrus can't slow it down, however. She's played acoustic sets including "Make Me (Cry)" numerous times, plus her emotional "Almost Famous" performance will rip your heart open. The youngest Cyrus is only 17, but her vocals are just as versatile as big sister Miley's.