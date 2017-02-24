Elijah Wood Analyzing The Bachelor Is Better Than The Actual Bachelor

Jenny Anderson/WireImage / Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

When Elijah Wood stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday (February 23) to promote his new Netflix film, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, he probably didn't think he'd end up chatting about The Bachelor for 10 minutes straight.

Jimmy Fallon, an apparent die-hard fan of the show (who knew?), adorably fanboyed after learning Wood was besties with current bachelor Nick Viall. "He's a very genuine individual. He's got a lot of integrity, I can unequivocally say that," Wood admitted when explaining Viall behaves the same way IRL as he does on TV. The Lord of the Rings star confessed he now watches the show, but described it as "really weird."

What happened in the next eight minutes was like witnessing Wood find himself. He goes from a guy on the fence about the show in general to someone heavily invested in it. Like the rest of America, he is: exasperated by Corinne Olympios; rooting for Rachel Lindsay (and also annoyed that she's out of the running early, since she's the new Bachelorette); and laughing at Viall's "thinking" face.

"See, I guess I am invested," Wood finally admitted to himself. Somehow, this interview turned into a therapy session, and we're all the better for it. Check out the video above.