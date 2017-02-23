John Mayer Says Frank Ocean’s New Music Sounds Like ‘Space Reggae’

Getty Images

Frank Ocean quelled fans’ album release anxiety last year with the back-to-back albums Endless and Blonde. And while that should suffice for at least a year or so, it sounds like he already has more new music in the works.

So says John Mayer, who, as Pitchfork points out, hinted about Ocean’s new musical direction during a recent Instagram live stream. After speculating about what reggae will sound like in the future, Mayer brought up an unreleased song that Ocean recently played for him.

“He played me this song the other day... I won’t say the title, that's his business, but... He’s doing stuff right now that’s... talk about space reggae, future reggae, that’s Frank Ocean. Frank Ocean's future reggae,” he spilled.

Ocean and the “Love on the Weekend” singer go way back — Mayer played guitar on the Channel Orange cut “White,” and Ocean returned the favor by singing on “Wildfire” from Mayer’s 2013 album Paradise Valley. So it’s worth taking Mayer at his word when he says he has an inside scoop.

If history has taught us anything, it’ll be a while before Ocean’s so-called “space reggae” music materializes. In the meantime, though, we can at least look forward to him appearing with Migos on Calvin Harris’s “Slide,” which the producer said will premiere tonight. It’s probably not space reggae, but hey, it’s something.