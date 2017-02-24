Who Should (Try To) Fill Beyoncé's Shoes At Coachella?

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic + Steve Granitz/WireImage + Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS + Donato Sardella/Getty Images for GQ

2017 has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for the Beyhive. January hit, and with it came the announcement that Beyoncé was headlining Coachella. Yay! February 2017: Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins (YAAAAAY!), delivers a stunning performance of mythic proportions at the Grammy Awards (yaaaay!), and pulls out of Coachella a little over a week later (NOOOOOOOO).

This is a blow to those who were hoping to watch Beyoncé under the desert stars, but it's not like she doesn't have the most legitimate excuse to bail in the history of time as the incubation of the Carter twins is an historic event in and of itself. That said, there's a void to be filled in the top spot of one of the biggest festivals in the game, and there are plenty of performers who are more than ready to rise to the occasion. Here are a few educated guesses as to who could — and should — step up to the headliner plate for Coachella 2017.