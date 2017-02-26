Viola Davis Finally Won The Oscar We All Knew She Deserved

Getty Images/ MTV News

Third time's the charm for Viola Davis, who finally took home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. After losing out twice (for Doubt and The Help), Davis struck gold for her emotional and gut-wrenching role as Rose Maxson in Fences, beating out Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Octavia Spencer.

Last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Mark Rylance presented the award to Davis, who gave a memorable, tear-filled speech. She described how "all the people with the greatest potential" convene at one special location: the graveyard. Davis explained how it was her job as an actress to "exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition."

In addition to shouting out her "captain," Denzel Washington, and August Wilson — who wrote the play on which Fences is based, as well as the movie adaptation — Davis thanked her husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis. Both Julius and Genesis threw a mini "Congrats on Your Oscar Nom" party with shiny gold balloons before the ceremony.

And because Davis is a jack-of-all trades, her How to Get Away with Murder co-stars couldn't be prouder of their show's matriarch. Jack Falahee (Connor) tweeted, "I'm crying," while Matt McGorry (Asher) gushed, "I can't even. VIOLLLAAAA!!!! Fuck. This makes me SO happy and is so incredible and well deserved." Besides texting her feelings with Falahee, Aja Naomi King (Michaela) summed up all our thoughts by tweeting, ".@violadavis just won an #Oscar and for a moment everything is right in the world! 😘." Couldn't have said it better ourselves.