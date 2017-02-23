Beyoncé Is No Longer Headlining Coachella 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Today in NOOOOOOOOOOOOoOoOoOoOoO: Beyoncé has announced that she will no longer be headlining Coachella 2017.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment explains that she dropped off the festival's lineup because she's "following the advice of her doctors," and that she's been encouraged "to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months."

The silver lining: She's scheduled back in Indio, California to headline Coachella in 2018.

Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins on February 1, almost exactly a month after she was confirmed to headline Coachella alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

While this is indeed a massive bummer to those who were looking forward to seeing her mesmerize a zillion people under the desert stars come April, here's a casual reminder that the whole reason why she's backing out of the festival (potentially) is because Beyoncé is having twins, dammit. So, rejoice! That remains cause for celebration.