Elle Fanning’s Birthday Message To Sis Dakota Is A Hilary Duff Throwback

Petroff/Dufour/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As Dakota Fanning celebrated her 23rd birthday today (February 23), her little sister, Elle, wished her a HBD with the perfect throwback video. If you ever need to sum up the world 15 years ago, just look at this video.

The younger Fanning sister posted the absolutely cutest #TBT Instagram vid in honor of Dakota's special day. The clip is a home movie featuring the siblings belting out the lyrics to Hilary Duff's 2002 Christmas hit, "Santa Claus Lane." Elle captioned: "This video pretty much sums up our sisterhood. Copying you since the 'Santa Claus Lane' days. I love you and wish I was there to bring in your golden birthday with you! #bootyshake."

Between the Fanning sisters and the Game of Thrones Stark girls, this has been an A-plus week for birthday messages.