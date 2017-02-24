Kurt Woerpel/MTV

Several marginalized groups took serious blows this week. On Wednesday, the Trump administration removed Title IX guidance protecting trans students from discrimination, and now water protectors are being forced to finally leave the Sacred Stone Camp. Despite these setbacks, however, both groups demonstrated that just because our oppressors may change the rules, that does not mean we have lost — it means we regroup, shift our tactics, and keep rising. This week, we're looking at ways you can keep supporting important causes and prepare yourself to be a better activist.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Stand with Gavin Grimm.

Grimm is the 17-year-old boy going before the Supreme Court because his school denied him equal access to boys' restrooms and locker rooms. Even though the Trump administration rescinded the Title IX guidance advising that protection against sex and gender discrimination must include transgender and nonbinary students, the Supreme Court will still hear Grimm's case defending that guidance on March 28. Grimm, who brought the case to court with the help of the ACLU, will argue that trans students should have equal access to school facilities based on the ethical enforcement of Title IX regulations.

You can support Grimm and all trans students by donating to the ACLU. You can also use and follow the hashtag #StandWithGavin to show your support. Beyond that, support Gay-Straight Alliances and queer student organizations in your school. Volunteer for groups near you that are affiliated with the Equality Federation, which fights anti-trans legislation on the local and state level.

This Week:

There will be a panel exploring alternative forms of activism in New York, New York; a session on solidarity with black liberation in Seattle, Washington; a youth-led march and summit against oil pipeline expansion in Whitewater, Wisconsin; and we're looking ahead to the Native Nations March on Washington.

Sunday, February 26

New York, New York : Find your own voice at How to Activate Your Inner Activist.

1:30–3 p.m.

Hub Seventeen

114 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

Presented by Women Against Negative Talk, this event will help participants empower themselves and rethink traditional definitions of activism. You'll be able to learn some ingenious ways to approach social justice and strengthen your work from panelists who are artists, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Admission is a suggested donation of $15, which will go to support Planned Parenthood, but no one will be turned away for not being able to pay.

Tuesday, February 28

Seattle, Washington : Learn why The Key to Black Liberation Is Solidarity and Struggle.

7–9 p.m.

Common Good Café

1415 NE 43rd St.

Seattle, WA 98105

Seattle International Socialist Organization is hosting a discussion about why we must all work together for black liberation. Participants will explore how movements in the black community are tied to many issues, such as economic equality and LGBTQ rights, and how to work cooperatively for common goals of justice. This is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of social justice work and connect to other like-minded folks in the Seattle area. The event is free, but please RSVP at the event page.

Saturday, March 4

Whitewater, Wisconsin : Defend water, land, and people at the March Against Pipeline Expansion.

2–5 p.m.

UW-Whitewater University Center

228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

Whitewater, WI 53190

The Wisconsin Youth Network (WiYN) is hosting an entire weekend devoted to a protest and workshops on organizing resistance against oil pipelines. Following a march in Whitewater, a two-day Youth Strategy Summit on Pipeline Resistance will commence. The purpose of the summit is to help young leaders plan and build strategies for the coming months. Registration for the summit is free but absolutely required. The registration page also has information about additional opportunities to support environmental justice in the region. So march, sign up, and get plugged in to the fight for a green future.

Looking Ahead:

Friday, March 10

Washington, D.C. : Join the Native Nations March on Washington.

10 a.m.

The National Mall

Washington, D.C. 20565

The fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline is not over yet. The work to protect sacred land, clean water, and a future for the people continues. You can support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and all indigenous people through the Native Nations March on Washington. Register to march and get updates about the rally in D.C. at the Stand With Standing Rock website.

Also, pay attention to calls to action from native communities everywhere. Many other tribes will bring their concerns to Washington on March 10 as well. This fight did not begin at Standing Rock and it will not end there, which is important to keep in mind as you try to be in solidarity with this movement.

Sometimes it can feel like we're falling backward when society stumbles and progress is delayed. We can only find our footing again by holding tight to each other and, no matter what, refusing to give up. Whether that means calling down a storm or bringing out the sun, we need you!