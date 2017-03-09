Are You The One? Rewind: How The Second Chances Couples Became Perfect Matches

Let the games begin -- Are You the One? spin-off style.

Are You the One: Second Chances will pit 10 confirmed perfect matches against each other until only one couple remains. Why, yes, fan favorites from the hit dating series are returning to MTV!

But before these 20 guys and gals test their connections, it's time for a refresher on how they came to be. A journey back to their respective seasons, if you will. Smooches, inability to get out of platonic land and much more.

Reminisce about the 7/10 pairs (we can't reveal 3 teams from Season 5, because spoilers), and stay with MTV News for more coverage leading up to the premiere of Are You the One: Second Chances on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c! And, of course, watch the season finale of AYTO this Wednesday at 9/8c.