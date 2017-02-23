Alessia Cara Battles Major Relationship FOMO On Zedd’s New Single ‘Stay’

Getty Images

The two make a perfect match on their first collab

Two months after they first teased their collaboration, Alessia Cara and Zedd have teamed up for a breezy new tune called "Stay."

The single arrives via an atmospheric lyric video that shows the sun rising over a bunch of reflective monoliths in a desert landscape. Alessia begs a love interest to stick around the morning after (and the next), while Zedd stretches her vocals out into a precise, bouncy hook. "Stay" uses more negative space than your average radio-EDM fare, giving Alessia's powerful voice plenty of room.

After his Hailee Steinfeld collab, "Starving," Zedd doesn't seem to be slowing down on the hits anytime soon.