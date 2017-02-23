Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Is Either Going To The Club Or The Renaissance Fair In This Outfit

Once again, she’s making casual corsets happen

The other day, Kylie Jenner stepped out in a casual slip dress and corset, perfecting what I like to call the "Renaissance Fair at 7 Club at 10" look.

You know what this reminds me of? You know when you're trying to watch something on a dubious website and you keep getting pop-ups for some medieval-era combat game, and there's like a sexy cartoon maiden imploring you to click it? Can anyone relate? Anyway, that's what I feel like Kylie is embodying here. Damn, now I'm in the mood to go to Medieval Times!