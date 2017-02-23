Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Is Either Going To The Club Or The Renaissance Fair In This Outfit

The other day, Kylie Jenner stepped out in a casual slip dress and corset, perfecting what I like to call the "Renaissance Fair at 7 Club at 10" look.

You know what this reminds me of? You know when you're trying to watch something on a dubious website and you keep getting pop-ups for some medieval-era combat game, and there's like a sexy cartoon maiden imploring you to click it? Can anyone relate? Anyway, that's what I feel like Kylie is embodying here. Damn, now I'm in the mood to go to Medieval Times!