The rapper will appear on the MTV series on March 2

2 Chainz Has The Perfect Answer To This Wild 'N Out Hood Jeopardy Question

2 Chainz has made his mark on the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out stage. And the Grammy winner is returning to the MTV battleground for some more laughs and epic disses.

In a sneak peek from the premiere episode of the long-running series (which returns on Thursday, March 2), the Georgia native plays a round of the classic game Hood Jeopardy. The answer Alex Trebek , please: "This is a rapper's favorite instrument."

While E strikes out with his two offerings (hate that dreaded buzzer sound that means "wrong"), 2 Chainz has the perfect response and receives a positive ding noise -- plus some major applause.

To find out the humorous quip courtesy of 2 Chainz, watch the clip above -- and don't miss the double episode of Wild 'N Out on Thursday, March 2!